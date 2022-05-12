Capital Analysts LLC Sells 352 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 167,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

