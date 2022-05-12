Capital Analysts LLC Sells 694 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 355,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

