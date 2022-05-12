Capital Analysts LLC Sells 914 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.42. The stock had a trading volume of 39,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

