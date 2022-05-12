Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,932. The company has a market capitalization of $425.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.22. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 202,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 90,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 79,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

