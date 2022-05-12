Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.48

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 39% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $16.35 billion and approximately $3.13 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00106280 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00022911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00280678 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

