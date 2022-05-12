Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on July 15th

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4957 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 515,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.