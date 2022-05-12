Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) Insider Mark Simari Buys 172,386 Shares of Stock

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ – Get Rating) insider Mark Simari bought 172,386 shares of Careteq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$18,617.69 ($12,928.95).

Mark Simari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Mark Simari acquired 48,156 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$5,778.72 ($4,013.00).

Careteq Limited, a health-tech company, provides software as a service (SaaS)-based assistive living technology and services that focuses on meeting the needs in the health, aged, and home care sectors worldwide. The company develops and commercializes a suite of products that sit on its proprietary SaaS based assistive living technology platform for use by the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable individuals.

