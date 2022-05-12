CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 25,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,333. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,224.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,185 shares of company stock worth $1,615,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CarGurus by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

