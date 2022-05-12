CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. 18,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,333. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,224.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,924 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 275.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

