Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.63. 185,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

CRBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.