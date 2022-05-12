Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.63. 185,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.
CRBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
