CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Releases Earnings Results

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LOTZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 69,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. CarLotz has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.42.

LOTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarLotz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CarLotz by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 259,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CarLotz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CarLotz by 1,148.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 472,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 3,006.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 486,572 shares during the period. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

