CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Releases Earnings Results

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:LOTZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 69,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. CarLotz has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.42.
LOTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday.
CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.
