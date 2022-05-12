CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 6.9% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 219,621 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 674,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,798. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.