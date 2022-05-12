CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $366,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

DUK stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $108.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,102. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

