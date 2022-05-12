CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $309,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $48.06. 21,533,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,237,129. The company has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

