Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.81

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.81 and last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 8265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

