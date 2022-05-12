Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Lifted by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 623.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Carvana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Carvana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Carvana by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $5.80 on Thursday, hitting $35.80. 274,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.21. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

