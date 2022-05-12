Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,596 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $118,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,013. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

