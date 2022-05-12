Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.26

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.26 and last traded at $102.24, with a volume of 595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.88.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

