Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $17.22

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $16.00. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 9,314 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $706.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 80.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
