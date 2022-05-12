Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $17.22

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $16.00. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 9,314 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 80.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.