Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Purchases £9,858 in Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) insider Steve Mant purchased 3,100 shares of Castings stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £9,858 ($12,153.87).

Shares of LON CGS opened at GBX 316 ($3.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.73 million and a P/E ratio of 15.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 311.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 342.04. Castings P.L.C. has a 1 year low of GBX 282.52 ($3.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.18).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Castings in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

