Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $1.21

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.27. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 1,458 shares.

CZOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cazoo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

