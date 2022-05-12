Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $1.21

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.27. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 1,458 shares.
CZOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cazoo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.