Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,541 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $292,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

