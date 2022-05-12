CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 512.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,216 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $23,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.84. 60,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.