Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Nathan Blackburne Buys 4,700 Shares

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) insider Nathan Blackburne acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.24 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of A$19,928.00 ($13,838.89).

On Monday, February 21st, Nathan Blackburne acquired 2,061 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.84 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of A$9,975.24 ($6,927.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, offices, and townhouses.

