Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.73 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.60-$1.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

CLS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

