Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.73

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.50. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 3,448 shares.

CLBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,039,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,379 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,964,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,453,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

