Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 197.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Celsius by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

