Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celtic from GBX 143 ($1.76) to GBX 156 ($1.92) in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of CLTFF stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Celtic has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

