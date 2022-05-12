Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $91.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE CNC opened at $80.65 on Monday. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

