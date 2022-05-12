Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. 43,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,647. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.