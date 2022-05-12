Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.65. 16,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,950,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

