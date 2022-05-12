Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.65. 16,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,950,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
