Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

CERE opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

CERE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,250. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.