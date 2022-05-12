Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Mizuho

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDAY. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.69.

CDAY stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

