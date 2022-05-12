Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Ceridian HCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.51. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

