CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 1,181 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,470 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 162,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. 65,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

