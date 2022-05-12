CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $6.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 612,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,917. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.74. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $129.11 and a twelve month high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

