CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,777,000 after buying an additional 1,332,490 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,081.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 848,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 839,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 374,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,366. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.