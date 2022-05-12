CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,625 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after buying an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,269,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 603,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 159,327 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.83. 31,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,417. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,267,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

