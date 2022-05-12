ChainX (PCX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

ChainX (PCX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. ChainX has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00594199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,860.48 or 2.01836372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007920 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

