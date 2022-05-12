Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 50318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18.

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

