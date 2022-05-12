Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,186,490 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186,490 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.02% of Utz Brands worth $87,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,695,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 431,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 992,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 353,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 319,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Dylan Lissette purchased 7,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

About Utz Brands (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.