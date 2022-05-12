Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,400 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.66% of Albany International worth $47,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 163,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,778. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Several research firms have commented on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

