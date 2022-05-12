Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,520 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $27,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 99.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 197.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the third quarter worth $283,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $80.29. 27,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,615. The company has a market capitalization of $760.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

