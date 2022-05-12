Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,160 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Axonics worth $39,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 454.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 26,546 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Axonics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,872,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 263,220 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Axonics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,576,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Axonics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXNX traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 1,039,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.51. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.81.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 10,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,148,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,691 shares of company stock worth $8,451,811 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

