Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 8.06% of TriMas worth $127,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $95,448,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,334,000 after buying an additional 411,037 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 830,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after buying an additional 63,597 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 769,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRS. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

TriMas stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.61. 170,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,188. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

