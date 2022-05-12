Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $107.42 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.37% of Planet Fitness worth $107,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.