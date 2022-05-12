Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $84.73 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.65% of AtriCure worth $84,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AtriCure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after buying an additional 88,370 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in AtriCure by 4.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 661,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in AtriCure by 65.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 203,720 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of ATRC traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.68. 538,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,655. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.21.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

