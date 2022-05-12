Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $69,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 30.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

SUMO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,364,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,129. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.27.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

