Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,055 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 5.26% of German American Bancorp worth $54,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $35.33. 118,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,486. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,204 shares of company stock worth $303,339. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

