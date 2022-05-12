Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 30 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 91.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $43.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $722.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,063.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,169.87. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.15 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.